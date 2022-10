The accident happened near the roundabout at Buchanans Rd and Pound Rd, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

At least one person is believed to be seriously injured after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Yaldhurst.

Emergency crews were called to Pound Rd between Yaldhurst Rd and Buchanan Rd just after 5.30am today.

Police say indications are that there have been serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

- More to come