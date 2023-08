Mt Herbert Rd, near Waipukurau, is closed after a crash. Photo / Rachel Wise

A Waipukurau road has been closed after a crash on Thursday morning.

Police responded to a crash on Mount Herbert Rd about 7.50am - police at the scene advised that the road was closed due to a “serious incident”.

A St John spokesman said they responded with two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

The St John spokesman referred to police for further comment.

