The tractor fire on SH29 this morning. Photo / Supplied

Dramatic photos show a spectacular tractor fire near Tauranga this morning.

The incident blocked lanes and caused delays on State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai but the road was now clear.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the fire near Hanga Rd had been cleared but delays should be expected as congestion eased through the area.

Images sent to the Bay of Plenty Times showed the tractor engulfed with flames with thick black smoke billowing from the scene.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted just before 8am and there had been no reports of injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two appliances went to the scene about 7.50am where they found a tractor well-involved in fire.

They left the scene about 10.50am.