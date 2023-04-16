The Royal New Zealand Air Force aerobatic team, the Black Falcons, flew an aerobatics display over Napier on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier got a flying visit from the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s Black Falcons over the weekend.

The aerobatic team visited Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay with two extra special performances in tribute to communities suffering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Audiences around Marine Parade’s Sound Shell and Mataruahou Bluff Hill about midday on Saturday were able to catch the squad of pilots pull off daring and entertaining manoeuvres across the skies of Napier.

Squadron Leader Stu Anderson, head of the Black Falcons, said in an earlier statement that the team was delighted to be delivering special performances for audiences who have endured so much due to the enormous damage caused by the cyclone.

“Hundreds of our Defence Force colleagues have been able to help Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay communities deal with the devastation caused by Gabrielle, and it’s now our privilege to bring our display into their skies, as a tribute to them, especially those who have suffered painful losses,” Anderson said.

“The hard and exhausting recovery is ongoing for them, and we hope that they will be able to take a break and enjoy these displays,” he said.

Flight Lieutenant AJ Quinn of 14 Squadron checks over the TC-6 Texan II aircraft before the Black Falcons aerial display over Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper





Audiences along Marine Parade in Napier kept their eyes to the sky watching the aerobatic feats of the Black Falcon pilots. Photo / Ian Cooper

There are eight team members in the RNZAF Black Falcons; six pilots, a team manager and a team support officer. Photo / Ian Cooper

Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay both had a visit from the Black Falcons over the weekend as tribute to the communities that have been hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle and suffered losses. Photo / Ian Cooper



