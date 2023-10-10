Police officers were alerted by a man’s friends after he was swept away down a river near the Monowai Lake Rd, in Blackmount, Southland.

A 20-year-old Riverton man has been found dead after he was swept away down a river in Southland.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were alerted by the man’s friends he had been swept away down a river near the Monowai Lake Rd, in Blackmount, Southland.

“The man was located a short time later by helicopter, deceased.”

The search involved police, Southern Lakes helicopter with a Fiordland Marine Search and rescue crew from Te Anau, a local jet boat operator, and volunteers including local residents and farm workers.

“We would like to thank them all for their assistance, despite the tragic outcome today.”

The man’s body had been removed from the river and his death would be referred to the coroner.



