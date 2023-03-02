River crossing rescue: Firefighters reach people trapped on flooded car in rural Hawke’s Bay

Firefighters have rescued four people trapped on a vehicle that became stuck and flooded while trying to cross a rural Hawke’s Bay river on Thursday.
Police said three adults and one child were retrieved from the Tūtaekurī River near Dampney Road at Waiwhare, Hastings, after a call for help about 11.50am.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the four were trapped on the vehicle but were pulled from it without significant incident or injury.
Police and a rescue helicopter were at the scene to assess the condition of those rescued.