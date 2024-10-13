Bellam said Wellington was only expected to have a high of 10C tomorrow, while the average for this time of year is 15C.
He said a southerly flow in the northern part of the South Island was also bringing wet conditions and lower temperatures - for example, Kaikōura was forecast to have a high of 11C, about 4 degrees lower than the average.
“It’s not a great morning to be trudging off to school,” Bellam said.
Further south it will be chillier, but likely fine.
“We are seeing a cold front invade Southland with the cold change coming in in the evening.”
But heading into Tuesday a cold southerly low will start pulling away to the east of the North Island.
As various systems move around the country, most New Zealanders can expect a combination of rain and sun through the week, with the sunniest days forecasted to be Wednesday in the South Island and Thursday in the North Island.
“Things are quite mobile at the moment, quite spring-like conditions.”