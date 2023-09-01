The undefeated Eskview Blues team ahead of the Federation Cup final on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

It has been a tough year for those living around Bay View and Eskdale.

But the area’s football club, Eskview United, north of Napier, has not let February’s cyclone hold it back, with its premier women’s team recording an incredible season.

The team, known as the Eskview Blues, has won every game this season on their way to claiming the Hawke’s Bay Division One title.

Even more remarkably, they are now in the final of the Central Football Federation Cup being played this Sunday in Palmerston North.

That cup knockout competition includes teams from a higher division, which incorporates all of Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū, Whanganui, Gisborne and Taranaki.

In the final, Eskdale will play New Plymouth’s Moturoa AFC, who have also gone undefeated this season (with one draw) in the division above them.

“They have one blemish and we have no blemish,” Eskview Blues coach Tony Bartlett said. “We are just a small club which hits above our weight.”

Bartlett said there were lots of mums in the team, which was why they did not want to play in higher divisions, which require a lot more travel.

However, they decided to enter the Federation Cup this year to take on the challenge, and there will be a lot of partners and kids travelling with the team on Sunday.

“We are really looking forward to the challenge to try and get the W for the club and if we do it we will be making a bit of history.”

He said many of the players had played at a higher level in the past, including ex-Football Fern Jane Barnett, who has scored 40 goals this season.

The club had a record three women’s teams this year, which was a good reflection of the women’s game getting stronger.

“[Women’s football] is on a real high at the moment with the World Cup which has just transpired, so it is quite an exciting time for the club.”

He said many of the players knew of people impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle but only one had lost her home.