Rise in firearms and violence against cops a 'worrying trend'

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says a spike in gun violence across the city linked to organised crime is causing real concern in the community and putting lives at risk.

"Many of the shootings are gang-related and, together with the community, I have zero tolerance for those who deliberately and recklessly put the lives of others at risk through their criminal activities," Goff said.

He said the increased use of firearms in recent months had caused significant anxiety, particularly for communities in south and west Auckland.

Goff said he supported the use of the full sanction of the law against those committing crimes involving the use of guns.

"I have been in contact with the Minister of Police and Auckland's District Commanders to express my concerns, especially around gun violence and gang-related crime," he said.

"I support actions taken by the Government to date to tighten the law around access to firearms and work underway to further strengthen gun control legislation before the end of the year."

Goff said a decision by police to extend Operation Tauwhiro had resulted in nearly 1,000 firearms being seized, 865 charged with firearms-related offences and $5m in cash recovered between February and September.

"Our thoughts are with the three officers injured in Glen Eden...we wish them a fast recovery and thank the police force for putting themselves at risk to protect the community. And for the courage and professionalism they show in carrying out their duties."

A National Party spokeswoman said its MPs will not be commenting in the media about any issues until after the caucus meeting today confirming a new leader.

However, National's police spokesman Simeon Brown tweeted that the increasing violence against police "is a worrying trend".

"Frontline police are being put in significant danger under this soft-on-crime Labour Government," he said.

"It needs to stop pandering to gangs and criminals, and start taking law and order seriously."

National MP Mark Mitchell, who spent 13 years as a police officer, tweeted that policing was becoming "more and more dangerous".

"My thoughts are with the family of the police officer who was run down in New Lynn last night and the two police officers shot today," Mitchell said.

"Policing under the leadership of Minister Poto Williams and Police Commissioner Andy Coster is becoming more and more dangerous. Step up and lead."

The incidents have led to new calls for frontline police to be routinely armed, with the Police Association saying its members were facing greater risk and regularly attending incidents where firearms were involved.