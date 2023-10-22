Millie Kenyon from the NRC , Amanda Bennett, KDC and Laura Shaft from the NRC on Ripiro Beach on Saturday to welcome visitors and remind them of their safety obligations on the beach

Millie Kenyon from the NRC , Amanda Bennett, KDC and Laura Shaft from the NRC on Ripiro Beach on Saturday to welcome visitors and remind them of their safety obligations on the beach

A multi-pronged effort to get visitors to Northland’s Ripiro Beach to respect the rules was so successful organisers hope to arrange more education days on the Kaipara beach.

On Friday and Saturday visitors to Ripiro Beach were welcomed with a sausage sizzle and an important message; follow the rules to protect other beachgoers, the environment and yourself.

Representatives from local authorities and the community were stationed at the Baylys Beach and Glinks Gully entrances to Ripiro Beach to chat to visitors before they hit the sand and remind them of their obligations. They walked people through beach rules and the devastating impact human behaviour can have on fragile dune systems, animals, and other beach users.

Representatives from Kaipara District Council, Northland Regional Council, MPI, Police, Department of Conservation, iwi and FENZ, were behind the events, with KDC community and engagement advisor Amanda Bennett saying there were no issues among the 100s of people stopped and spoken to by the groups.

Bennett said the days were so successful in passing on the relevant information that more would be held in the future.

The events came from the Ripiro Beach management plan project that aims to set a pathway to making Ripiro Beach a safer place for everyone.

Police on an educational patrol at Ripiro Beach on Saturday included Senior Constable Marie Holden, Constable Manuel Paul, Constable Bevan Hati and Senior Constable Willie Paniora

The project was set up by KDC in June 2021 and has since evolved into an ongoing working group of agencies holding authority over the beach and the community to establish a collective approach to managing the 107km stretch of coastline and the surrounding environment.

The working group is comprised of representatives from community, DoC, Fire and Emergency NZ, KDC, Kauri Coast 4WD Club, NRC, Police, Red Hill MotoX Club, Te Roroa, and Te Uri o Hau.

Bennett said the beach has been having some issue caused by visitor behaviour, including sand dunes being driven over, trash left behind, wandering dogs and damage to reserves and infrastructure.

She said the groups asked visitors two questions - where did they come from and what were they intending to do.

Bennett said it was important to know where visitors had come from, as while there is a belief that many come from outside of Kaipara, the survey results would give a valuable picture of where they were coming from and what they were planning to do.

‘’Everybody we stopped was very interested in what we were doing and what the rules were on the beach. I think the people recognised what we were trying to do and they embraced it,’’ she said.

Local residents Con Fowler and Blair Preston discuss the day's happenings on Ripiro Beach

‘’People were positive about what we were telling them and were wanting to do the right thing.’’

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson said the initiative was developed in response to a notice of motion passed by council, which outlined issues around beach behaviour.

“Dangerous driving, dumped rubbish, and threats to native wildlife have had national attention and there is huge community interest and support for behaviour change,” Jepson said.

The motion resulted in the establishment of a working group, led by Kaipara District Council, which aims to make Ripiro Beach a safer place for everyone.

New signs are also up at the main entrances to the beach with clear rules and guidelines to make it easier for beachgoers to do the right thing while they enjoy this precious piece of coastline.

WHAT YOU CAN DO ABOUT BEHAVIOUR ON THE BEACH:

Kaipara District Council:

Dangerous dogs / damage to council reserves or infrastructure / rubbish dumped on council land

Contact the council on 0800 727 059 or using the ‘Report It’ function on your Antenno app.

NZ Police:

Illegal activity / enforcing road rules

In an emergency, dial 111. To report unsafe driving, dial *555.

Northland Regional Council:

Damage to shellfish beds by vehicles / damage to sand dunes / destruction of vegetation

Call the 24/7 Environmental Hotline on 0800 504 639. For general enquiries call 0800 002 004.

Department of Conservation:

Vehicle endangering marine life / disturbance of birds and other wildlife / damage to public conservation land

Call the emergency hotline on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468). For general enquiries, contact dargaville@doc.govt.nz

New signage at the Baylys Beach entrance to Ripiro Beach showing what the rules are



