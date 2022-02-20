Voyager 2021 media awards
Rimutaka Prison escapee John Willis captured

Just after 1pm, police arrested John Douglas Willis in central Masterton. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

A prisoner on the run from Rimutaka Prison since Friday has been caught.

John Douglas Willis, 59, stole a white Toyota Hiace van during the escape from his job at a horticulture nursery at the Upper Hutt prison.

The prison was locked down immediately as soon as staff were aware of the escape, Lower North Regional Commissioner Paula Collins said on Friday.

Just after 1pm, police arrested Willis in central Masterton.

"Police are now investigating where he has been since escaping on Friday.

John Douglas Willis, 59, stole a white Toyota Hiace van during the escape from his job at a horticulture nursery at the Upper Hutt prison. Photo / Supplied
"Willis has been charged with escaping custody and will appear in court tomorrow morning," a spokesperson said.

