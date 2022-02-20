Just after 1pm, police arrested John Douglas Willis in central Masterton. Photo / Supplied

Just after 1pm, police arrested John Douglas Willis in central Masterton. Photo / Supplied

A prisoner on the run from Rimutaka Prison since Friday has been caught.

John Douglas Willis, 59, stole a white Toyota Hiace van during the escape from his job at a horticulture nursery at the Upper Hutt prison.

The prison was locked down immediately as soon as staff were aware of the escape, Lower North Regional Commissioner Paula Collins said on Friday.

Just after 1pm, police arrested Willis in central Masterton.

"Police are now investigating where he has been since escaping on Friday.

John Douglas Willis, 59, stole a white Toyota Hiace van during the escape from his job at a horticulture nursery at the Upper Hutt prison. Photo / Supplied

"Willis has been charged with escaping custody and will appear in court tomorrow morning," a spokesperson said.