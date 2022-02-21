John Douglas Willis, 59, faces three charges after allegedly fleeing Rimutaka Prison. Photo / Supplied

A prison escapee allegedly stole a vehicle and burgled a property during his two days on the run from an Upper Hutt Corrections facility.

John Douglas Willis enjoyed a weekend of freedom after escaping from Rimutaka Prison's horticulture nursery, where he worked, on Friday afternoon.

Police said he was last seen driving a white 2008 Toyota Hiace van before he was arrested in central Masterton just after 1pm yesterday - about 72km from the prison.

Police said during the escape Willis stole a white Toyota Hiace van. He was arrested in central Masterton just after 1pm yesterday - about 72km from the prison.

The 59-year-old was scheduled to appear via audio-visual link in Masterton District Court today charged with escaping lawful custody, theft of a motor vehicle and burglary under $500.

Meanwhile, the Department of Corrections told the Herald building works at the prison have been paused.

Construction workers at Rimutaka Prison at the time of Willis' escape said they were asked to leave the site as the prison went into lockdown.

A spokepserson for Wellington Pipelines Ltd said a few staff members were on site finishing a contract with the prison when they had to pick up their tools and leave.

He said the workers were "miles away from the incident" and didn't see Willis escape. He said he has not been contacted by Corrections since and is unsure when work can resume on the project.

Major construction company Naylor Love is currently expanding Rimutaka Prison for Corrections, and the Herald understands staff were also working on site at the time of Willis' escape.

Naylor Love has been approached for comment.

"We clearly have very serious concerns for how this escape was able to occur," Corrections said in a statement.

"We have made some immediate changes to security and operations at the prison, including pausing building works being undertaken.

"We appreciate that New Zealanders rely on us to securely manage the people directed to reside in our prisons, and they will be rightly concerned about this incident. We assure the community that we are absolutely committed to preventing a similar event from ever occurring again."

A security practice review is being undertaken, and an operational review by the chief custodial officer and an independent reviewer who is yet to be appointed.

"We were identify failings, they will be remedied with urgency," Corrections said.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said the escape is concerning.

"Corrections informed me of the escape as soon as they became aware and I was kept regularly updated during the search.

"I understand some immediate changes have been made at Rimutaka and I would expect a thorough review to be completed to minimise the risk of this ever happening again."