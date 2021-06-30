Rick Barker voted Hawke's Bay Regional Council's new chair

Rick Barker has been appointed the new chair of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council. Photo / NZME

Rick Barker has been appointed the new chair of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council. Photo / NZME

A new chair has been appointed to helm the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, with big shoes left to fill.

Outgoing chair Rex Graham, who resigned from his position in early June due to the return of his cancer, was also recognised for his service at the meeting.

What was looking to be a three-horse race came down to a race between councillors Hinewai Ormsby and deputy chair Rick Barker - Ormsby was nominated by Cr Martin Williams and Barker by Cr William Foley.

Cr Foss, who had previously signalled his intent to put his hand up, did not.

Barker, who has been deputy for four years, was appointed as the new chair after councillors voted six to two.

He was supported by councillors Foss, William Foley, Jerf van Beek and Neil Kirton.

Barker spoke of his strong experience in governance.

"I see myself as a steady hand to complete this term and the work that we do.

He emphasised prioritising water security and coastal hazards as issues.



Ormsby said council was lucky to have Graham and he had set the bar high.

"Whoever becomes chair today, should aim no lower."

She said navigating Māori and Pakeha world views would be the council's biggest challenge as well as climate change.

"My leadership will bridge this gap as we walk the path towards true partnership and equitable sustainability together."

The community needed certainty and consensus, she said.

Outgoing chair Rex Graham, who resigned from his position in early June due to the return of his cancer, was also recognised for his service at the meeting.

Graham was gifted a kowhai tree by the HBRC staff while colleagues and fellow councillors recalled their memories of time working with him and thanked him for his service.

Barker, appearing via Zoom from Melbourne, said the last two years had been an absolute pleasure.

"You have been the best chair this regional council has had in 30 years. There's no doubt."

He said the biggest change Graham had brought about was a passion for building a strong relationship with mana whenua and his environmental efforts.

Councillors Foley and Charles Lambert acknowledged they were at times on opposing sides of Graham through previously held roles but that they had "ended up on the same side".

Cr van Beek said he was the man he is today because of Graham and thanked him for what he had achieved for the horticulture sector.

"He took me under his arm as a 22-year-old [...] he supported me and backed me.

"That's the type of man Rex is."

Hastings District Councillor Henare O'Keefe gave an emotional farewell to his "best friend" and a "good man".

"You are not a leader. You are a servant - a true servant of the people.

Former Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair Rex Graham was thanked for his service in an emotional council meeting. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said he could count one his hand the number of people he trusted with his life, with Rex top of the list.

Graham described it as a humbling experience.

He recalled past "scraps" with good humour and praised his fellow councillors.

"You are a really talented bunch and this community should be very grateful to have you sitting around this table.

Nominations are currently open for the vacant Hastings seat and must be received by noon on July 15.