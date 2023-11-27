A scene from a Box of Chocs on stage at the Aubyn Live Theatre.

A scene from a Box of Chocs on stage at the Aubyn Live Theatre.

What: Box of Chocs

Where: Aubyn Live Theatre

When: On until December 3

Review by Jesse Smith

Christmas is just around the corner, and with our day-to-day troubles and ever-shifting needs, it’s easy to forget the simple joy of such a thing as the Christmas season.

It remains a unifying phenomenon no matter a person’s make or mentality, and as such I was brought back to a piece of that joy when on Friday night past, I had the pleasure of attending a lovely little soiree called Box of Chocs, a collaboration between Aubyn Live Theatre and Four’s Company Performing Arts Trust.

With director Carol Della Barca, musical director and accompanist Linda Gilchrist (with support from accompanist Amanda Cooper) and choreographer Jillian Andrew, Box Of Chocs shines as a cabaret-style musical revue.

It features familiar tunes from hits such as Finding Neverland and Jesus Christ Superstar, topped off with a confectionery of sweet Christmas sounds, delivered beautifully by one and all as I have come to expect after attending events by both groups.

It’s always a pleasure to see familiar faces on stage, and dare I say it, made the experience all the better with the first half featuring the compilation of musical numbers.

The choice of music was well done, allowing opportunities for the performers to meet challenges and reach further with confidence. The women’s rendition of She Used to Be Mine was one to remember, with Kayleigh Purvis leading with a beautiful vulnerability in her voice.

I particularly enjoyed the second half with the Christmas carols. The harmonies blended magnificently to serenade the audience and me, with We Wait being an evoking arrangement, a sombre yet uplifting feel that served as a great base to build to a heartwarming climax.

I would recommend families and individuals alike come and see this, to witness such fantastic talent, experience beautiful sound and share in the joy of the Christmas season to come.