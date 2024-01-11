Toko author Emma Pearl's latest book is an enchanting and captivating read that takes readers on a gentle, magical adventure.

Taranaki author Emma Pearl’s latest book, Saving the Sun, is a stand-alone book featuring Luna and her Poppa from Emma’s earlier book Mending the Moon.

In this adventure, and in what could be considered to be an origin story of sunset or perhaps a gentle reminder of climate change, Luna and her Poppa are on holiday on Summer Island - where the sun always shines - when the sun dips into the ocean.

Just as in Mending the Moon, Luna knows they must do something to help save the sun and bring it back up to the sky, and once again she and her Poppa enlist the help of creatures great and small around them to do so.

As Luna and Poppa set off to save the sun from the sea, they work together to come up with solutions using the tools around them. While Luna voices a sense of urgency in their task, the tale itself is gentle - more of a meander than a thrilling adventure - and that is where the charm of this book is. Not in dramatic scenes, but rather in the comfort of watching Luna and her Poppa problem-solve together, working with nature and various helpers - be they scaly, feathery or furry - to work to a common goal.

The book offers the opportunity for young readers and their parents or teachers to explore several themes and potential lessons through it - be it climate change, problem solving or teamwork - without turning the story into a dreary lecture. Instead of labouring her points, Emma puts trust in the readers to see the layers in the story and so keeps the story as it should be - a magical read that encourages conversations and questions as well as capturing the imagination of readers, be they young or old.

Both Mending the Moon and Saving the Sun feature gorgeous artwork by Italian illustrator Sara Ugolotti, and will entice parents and children alike to linger on each page long after the words are read.

Sara Ugolotti's illustrations offer plenty for young readers to explore.

Sara’s illustrations are a nice match for Emma’s story, with both words and images creating a sense of layering. The pictures on each page offer plenty to explore and encourage imagination, just as Emma’s words offer a gentle way for tamariki to expand their vocabulary and explore the fun of longer, trickier words.

This excellent use of language also makes the book one that will outlast the toddler years. While younger children will enjoy hearing the story read aloud to them, older children will enjoy the challenge of more interesting sentences and longer words as they begin to develop confidence and independence in their literacy.

The book is timeless in that it could be set in any time or location, making it a book that will age well, finding a place on bookshelves for generations to come.

