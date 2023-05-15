The cast of Godspell Jr brought plenty of energy and talent to the stage.

Ilona Hanne reviews Francis Douglas Memorial College’s production of Godspell Jr.

The story of Godspell Jr is simple - it’s a collection of musical parables from the Gospel according to Matthew, ending with the betrayal and crucifixion of Jesus.

When presented by the talented Francis Douglas Memorial College cast and crew however, that simple message becomes elevated, with the optimism and exuberance of youth perfectly maximised throughout by director and choreographer Lisa Stuck.

Clever casting also plays a key part, and Lisa and her crew were truly blessed with the amount of talent to be found in the school. Isaac Cameron takes on the role of Jesus, and gives a thoughtful performance throughout. He acts without ego and maintains his character throughout whether he is speaking, singing, or someone else is in the spotlight at that point.

Gabriel Gerente is perfectly cast in the dual role of John the Baptist and Judas. His talent is unquestionable with a strong and tuneful voice matched by his acting skills. Opening the show with the song Prepare Ye (The Way of the Lord), Gabriel immediately captures attention, setting a high standard for the rest of the show. He gives a nuanced performance, managing to balance the comedy of parts of the show with the deeper, more spiritual message it contains.

He seemingly effortlessly switches from ballad to rap, John to Judas, and never misses a beat. While his performance as John is strong, it is as Judas he truly shines, giving depth to the role, making sure the audience sees Judas’ struggle as he grapples with his decision.

Another standout performer is Clarence Chan, the soloist for Learn Your Lessons Well. Clarence has a great energy on stage, which combined with his vocal and acting skills ensures he commands attention. Cooper Grainger gives a confident and skilled performance throughout, and is a deserving audience favourite.

Isaac Cameron (far left) as Jesus was well cast in the role and gave a thoughtful performance throughout.

Jamie Boyd, Benjamin Bartlett, Connell Hagenson and Cynan Huirama-Glennie are the other soloists featured in this production and all four have plenty of talent as vocalists and actors. None of them miss a beat, and each brings a skilled interpretation to the words and actions on stage. Add to this the keyboard talent of Oskar Ellmoos and some great backstage vocals and you have a production worthy of a full house every night.

Younger cast members don’t let the senior students outshine them however, and every one of them meets the incredibly high bar set. Felix Pease is definitely one to watch in the future, almost stealing the show a few times.

Overall, this high school production is a mature, thoughtful and incredibly enjoyable show. It’s packed with talent, energy and incredible enthusiasm. This cast and crew deliver a powerful message in Godspell Jr. This production has plenty of good news when it comes to the future of youth theatre.

The Details

What: Francis Douglas Memorial College presents Godspell Jr

Where: The Repertory Theatre, New Plymouth.

When: Playing now until Thursday, May 18, at 7pm

Tickets: $15, available from the school office