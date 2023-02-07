High-profile mobster loses name suppression after brutal attack on good Samaritan

Puk Kireka can now be named as the man who kidnapped his partner and then unleashed a horrific attack on a man who tried to help her. Photo / NZME

Name suppression has lapsed for a high-profile senior member of the Mongrel Mob’s Notorious chapter after he brutally assaulted a good Samaritan who attempted to stop him beating his partner.

Poutawa “Puk” Kireka has been in custody since the Napier incident early on September 25 last year, to which today he pleaded guilty to kidnapping his partner and seriously assaulting a doctor who stopped to help the woman.

Kireka appeared via audio-visual link in Napier District Court this morning wearing his prison greens.

Apart from repeating “guilty” four times, Kireka sat quietly during the court appearance.

He will be sentenced on May 19.

The assault took place around 4.30am on September 25.

CCTV footage outside Napier Police Station captured a Lexus sports car pulling up outside, before Kireka’s partner got out and ran up toward the front door injured and covered in blood.

Kireka chased her and, holding her hair, forced her back into the car. The police station was unmanned.

They drove from Napier toward Clive.

A retired man and his wife happened to be driving along Marine Parade toward Clive at the time and spotted the injured woman coming toward them and flagging them down.

The couple stopped and the bloodied woman jumped into the back seat.

The Good Samaritans started driving and asked if there was somewhere safe to take her.

Kireka followed their car at speed before pulling in front of them and stopping abruptly.

Kireka approached the car on foot, opened a door, and punched the male victim multiple times in the face.

The man managed to drive off, but due to his extensive injuries, crashed through a gate near Awatoto. Their car came to rest on top of a concrete pile and was extensively damaged.

It was later discovered that the suffered a brain bleed, multiple fractures, large amounts of bruising, and cuts to his lip and neck during the attack. He had to be flown to Hutt Hospital and underwent facial surgery.

Meanwhile, the injured partner ran from the crash site and unsuccessfully tried to get into another passerby’s vehicle.

Kireka caught up with her and forced her back into his vehicle.

Police had been called about the incident and found Kireka and his injured partner later that morning in Clive. His partner was treated in hospital for her injuries.

A police search of Kireka’s home also uncovered a cannabis stash weighing 267g.

The charges he pleaded guilty to include kidnapping and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - both of which carry maximum penalties of 14 years imprisonment - as well as lesser charges of assault on a person in a family relationship and possession of cannabis.

Kireka, 35, who joined the Mongrel Mob in 2008, created worldwide headlines in 2019 when he claimed in an interview with Hawke’s Bay Today that he was a changed man trying to live a better life, yet said his distinctive red-and-black facial tattoo was holding him back from securing employment.

Rap star 50 Cent took a shot at Puk Kireka in 2019. Photo / Getty / Instagram.

He has since made repeated appearances in the media claiming he will always be a mobster, but is turning his life around.

“People can change. That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve learnt,” he said in an interview in 2021.

“I’m living proof it can be done, with the right support and the right people around you, you can turn your life around.”

He said he wanted to “bring some of the others on board this better lifestyle”.

“A lot of them are still drinking and smoking. While they aren’t getting into much trouble they are still ruining their lives with their lifestyle,” Kireka stressed.

US rapper 50 Cent infamously mocked Kireka in 2019 after seeing his Hawke’s Bay Today interview.

The rapper publicly commented on Kireka’s facial tattoo by posting a screenshot of the article to his Instagram. “What the f*** is really going on man. I wonder why he can’t get a job,” the rapper wrote.

A few months later Kireka made headlines again for breaking his partner’s nose in an argument outside Flaxmere College, where he was later sentenced to supervision, ordered to attend a domestic violence and drug and alcohol programme.

Since that court case he established a fitness and wellbeing company, Fit2Guk, where he amassed a wide Facebook following, posting training tips and nutritional advice.

He also ran a series of large public boot camps in Clive’s Farndon Park.

“People will always judge me for the patch I wear but people will also support me for the positive vibes I reflect out to the people,” he posted on the page.

“Actions will always speak louder than words, true leaders always lead by example even behind closed doors.”