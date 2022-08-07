Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Revealed: Almost 100 earthquake-prone hospital buildings across the country

5 minutes to read
Among those on the long-list of 98 are some buildings at Tauranga Hospital. Photo / George Novak

Georgina Campbell
Senior Multimedia Journalist

There are almost 100 earthquake-prone hospital buildings across the country, of which a third are so important they must be operational immediately after a disastrous event.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being poured into

