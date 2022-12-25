Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rev Caroline Leys: Let’s look after our older people over the Christmas holiday break

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
A New Zealand 'Christmas Tree' in full bloom. Don't forget about people who need help at this time of year. Photo / Louise Farmer

A New Zealand 'Christmas Tree' in full bloom. Don't forget about people who need help at this time of year. Photo / Louise Farmer

OPINION

For an older person without close family or friends, social interaction is more precious than we could imagine.

In the lead-up to the festive season – with all its busyness and merriment – we

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand