The elderly defendant made his first appearance at the Waitākere District Court. Photo / RNZ

The elderly defendant made his first appearance at the Waitākere District Court. Photo / RNZ

A retired senior educator is facing charges of sexual offending against a young child a decade ago.

The man, in his 70s, appeared briefly before a Community Magistrate at the Waitākere District Court this morning where he was granted interim name suppression.

He faces five charges - two of sexual violation and three of doing an indecent act on the same child in 2011 and 2013.

Court documents show the child, a boy, was 5 and 7 at the time of the alleged offending.

The sexual violation charge carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, and the indecent act charge a maximum of 10 years.

The pensioner has retired from teaching and the Teaching Council register shows his practising certificate is expired.

He was remanded on bail until his next hearing later this month.