A police operation on Taradale Rd on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Hawke’s Bay police have arrested 20 people and laid 100 charges following an operation targeting retail crime offenders.

Operation Makipai (Magpie) was a nine-day police operation that saw police worked alongside Loss Prevention Officers, retailers, the District Councils and other partners

Senior Sergeant Craig Vining said it culminated with a search at a Taradale Rd property in Napier on Thursday.

Police recovered items that police would like to return to the shop they were stolen from.

Vining said the focus of the operation had been the identification and apprehension of those “who believe they can offend with impunity”.

Included in the 100 charges were multiple charges of burglary and aggravated assault.

Photos of property police believe was stolen that was found during a raid in Napier. Photo / NZ Police

The aggravated assaults related to employees trying to detain offenders to get their property back, and being assaulted in the process, Vining said.

“Our message to offenders is clear – if you steal and then assault people in an attempt to get away and avoid arrest we will prosecute you appropriately, including opposing your bail and remanding you in custody where appropriate.”

Vining said the 20 arrested are due to appear in court in the coming weeks.

Multiple search warrants were executed during the operation and some stolen property was recovered, he said.

“The fact that so little was able to be recovered indicates to us that there is a strong receiving market operating in Hawke’s Bay and that the thieves are likely stealing to order, and exchanging stolen property for other items including drugs.”

If you can provide evidence that the items in the the police’s photos from Taradale Rd are from your shop, please contact Police and quote file number 231109/9037.

“While Operation Makipai has now concluded, this type of work is ongoing and retail crime offenders can expect ongoing targeting in the lead-up to Christmas. We will be updating retailers in the coming days, including providing them with copies of trespass notices for offenders recently identified and prosecuted.”