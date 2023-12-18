The top of the newly restored Bunnythorpe War Memorial. Photo / Judith Lacy

Bunnythorpe brothers Pat and Len Argyle were killed on the same August 1915 day at Gallopli. Their sacrifice is recorded on the Bunnythorpe War Memorial.

Their great-nephew Geoff Argyle, who lives in Bunnythorpe, unveiled the restored memorial at a rededication ceremony on December 9.

Argyle’s daughter Emma laid a wreath as did Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys and Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne.

Len and Pat died together on Chunuk Bair and have no known graves.

The ceremony followed a similar format to the unveiling held on December 12, 1920.

Reverend Paul Ranby said the memorial, which stands on hallowed ground, celebrates valour and regrets killing.

Everywhere he looks he sees the age-old problem of lack of peace - but we can be peacemakers every day, he said.

A peacemaker acknowledges they don’t know everything and listens for things that connect them with other people, Ranby said. “Why do we live our lives trying to wage war over our differences?”

There are always going to be differences but we need to learn to live with them.

Listening to one another more carefully and not assuming what other people believe or think are excellent ways to find peacefulness.

“You don’t have to hate people you disagree with. I disagree with all sorts of people.”

Geoff Argyle unveils the restored Bunnythorpe War Memorial on December 9. Photo / Judith Lacy

Councillor Mark Arnott, on behalf of Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith, said the memorial was inspected in May 2020. A report on the issues identified was prepared and the Palmerston North City Council successfully applied for a Lottery Environment and Heritage Grant for the restoration. It received $15,900.

The memorial has a concrete base, a column of Coromandel granite on which the names of the fallen are inscribed, and a life-size figure of a soldier made from Italian marble.

The work began in February and involved fixing the soldier and repairing and repainting the monument. The final stage involved manufacturing and installing a new rifle for the soldier to hold.

The rifle was replaced with a cast concrete version that was painted, and should it be damaged again it can be easily replaced.

Arnott said he was pleased the monument had been rescued from a century of weathering and other damage.

The restoration began on February 13 and was completed on October 19.

Bunnythorpe School principal Nina Booth summarised the reported remarks of then headmaster G.H. Espiner on the character of his former pupils who died in World War I.

Royal New Zealand Air Force Warrant Officer James Bennett (left) and Squadron Leader Deane Wilson lay a wreath at the rededication of the Bunnythorpe War Memorial. Looking on is Reverend Paul Ranby, who took the service. Photo / Judith Lacy

In 1920, the memorial was unveiled by Lieutenant Colonel W.L.H. Burgess, who said people must keep green the memory of the great deeds done for them. Every soldier loves peace more than anything else on Earth, the Feilding Star of December 13, 1920, reported Burgess as saying.

R. Currie, chairman of the memorial committee, said in 1920 that remembering the sacrifice the men had made, citizens must try to make this a better country by helping the sick and suffering, and be kind to all.

MP Jimmy Nash was reported as saying he hoped the League of Nations would avert wars in the future.

The memorial cost £420 with the money raised by residents.

Feilding Army Cadets member Austin Taylor, 17, lays a wreath at the restored Bunnythorpe War Memorial. He is accompanied by Karley Palmer, 15. Photo / Judith Lacy

The weather at this month’s ceremony was similar to that for the 1920 ceremony, with blue sky and white clouds competing for supremacy. However, notable differences were the hum of a drone overhead, the music coming from a laptop, and the vehicles used to get to the ceremony.

Bunnythorpe residents Peter Russell (left) and Barry Jamieson remember the fallen. Photo / Judith Lacy

People pay their respects at the rededication ceremony of the Bunnythorpe War Memorial. Photo / Judith Lacy



































































