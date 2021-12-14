Resource Management Act amendment passes final reading

The legislation allows up to three homes, three storeys high on most sites without resource consent. Photo / RNZ, Angus Dreaver

The legislation allows up to three homes, three storeys high on most sites without resource consent. Photo / RNZ, Angus Dreaver

By RNZ

Changes to the Resource Management Act making it easier to build houses in the country's biggest cities has passed its final reading in Parliament with cross-party support.

The legislation allows up to three homes, three storeys high on most sites without resource consent.

The only party to vote against the bill was Act, which says it will do nothing to solve the real cause of the housing crisis.

Housing Minister Megan Woods says the changes will allow more affordable homes to be built in areas with good access to jobs, transport, and community facilities.

Environment Minister David Parker says this bill will enable houses to be built sooner, in places people want to live.

Modelling by PwC predicted the new rules would result in about 48,000 to 105,000 new homes being built in the next five to eight years.