Four houses on fire in one Auckland street - firefighters battling blaze. Video / Breakfast

South Auckland residents woke to see four house fires on one street this morning, with one neighbour saying they feared they'd have to evacuate as the blaze grew.

Police and two fire investigators are at the scene in Clover Park, South Auckland investigating the fire overnight.

They say possibly four new builds have been damaged. Only charred scaffolding remains of one structure and on another, smashed windows can be seen.

Fire and Emergency crews received a report of the large house fire at 5.10am.

The northern fire communications centre then started to get multiple reports of the blaze - only to be told there were now four properties on fire.

One neighbour said he woke around 5am and saw flames reaching above the house. He said he was scared the fire was going to reach his home - but fire crews arrived in time.

A neighbour across the street, Michelle Nguyen, told the Herald her family awoke to beeping of car horns before seeing a "huge orange cloud".

All four properties are under construction and were empty at the time, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman told the Herald. There are no reports of injuries.

The neighbour said police spoke to her this morning and believed the fire might be suspicious because there were no electrical lines installed at the newly built homes.

She said construction had been ongoing for about six months and believed the homes were almost finished, because she had seen groups of people come to view them in recent weeks.

She said the owners of the properties were at the scene earlier this morning.

Police can be seen making enquiries with other residents on the street.

Nguyen said this morning her family were worried they were going to have to evacuate as the blaze grew, and they could hear windows smashing.

"It was horrific to see," she said.

"I gotta say, we were quite scared."

On arrival, firefighters found the properties "well-involved", and there were nine trucks in attendance.

