Fire crews and an ambulance have rushed to a house fire in Hawke’s Bay town of Wairoa.

The blaze happened at a property on Lion St shortly before 1am.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the house was “well-involved” when crews arrived.

Paramedics at the scene were required to treat a number of people for smoke inhalation.

The blaze was brought under control about 45 minutes later and crews left the scene shortly after 4am.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.