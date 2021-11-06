Residents of South Waikato town of Tokoroa wake to a horrible smell

A fire truck outside the South Waikato Achievement Centre for disabled workers this morning. Photo / Supplied

Residents of the South Waikato town of Tokoroa woke to a strong smell today, but Fire and Emergency have assured them it is non-toxic and not inflammable.

One man told the Herald he got up this morning to what he thought was a strong gas smell. He made a coffee and opened the French doors to a horrible stink.

"I went into town and people were saying 'what's that stink'," said the man.

He was told of an incident in Clyde St where the police turned up and said they were considering the closing off the street because of a possible gas leak.

A fire truck was in the street and residents of the South Waikato Achievement Centre for disabled workers were outside, said the man.

South Waikato District Council Mayor Jenny Shattock said the smell was non-toxic and not inflammable and is expected to disappear in the next couple of hours. She did not know the cause of the smell.

One resident said: "That smell is really horrible and It can't be good for your health."

In a statement, the police said premises on Clyde St reported they were self-evacuating.

"The gas smell was reported to be contained and expected to dissipate within 10-15 minutes," said the statement just after 10am.