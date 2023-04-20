A witness to the fire on Bond Street, Kingsland, said smoke was billowing and residents had been evactuated. Photo / Supplied

Smoke is billowing from a fire in a block of apartments in Kingsland, Auckland, this evening.

Fire and Emergency rushed to the scene about 9.15pm this evening after reports of a fire in a bedroom of the Bond St Plumlodge building.

The fire on the ground floor of a block of flats, a spokesperson said.

A witness said smoke was “billowing” from the fire and residents had been evacuated.

Four fire trucks and two aerial trucks are currently battling the blaze, and no injuries have been reported.

More to come.



