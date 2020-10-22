Resident says council did not take action on waterway where a dog died from suspected algae poisoning

Arthur Adcock Memorial Reserve. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch resident says it should not have taken a dog's death for council to take action on a dirty waterway.

Absolute disgrace: Resident contacted council about pond for years, dog dies of suspected poisoning

A pond in the suburb of Parklands has been cornered off since it reportedly killed a dog by algae poisoning.

However, Robert Smith said he has been contacting the council regularly for several years to ask they frequently clean the public waterway in the Arthur Adcock Memorial Reserve.

"Then its left, and left and left and it becomes an absolute disgrace."

Smith's property backs onto the reserve.

A council spokesperson said city waterways are regularly cleaned and that the dog's death is potentially from a bacterium growing in the pond.

Smith said the waterway was neglected for months this year and was only taken seriously once it reportedly cause the dog's death.

"What i find irritating is you cant get a straight answer from whoever is responsible for a maintenance programme to take place so people don't need to worry about it."

Stuff reported tests showed potential toxic algae blooms at the pond.

The test was carried out after 5-year-old Weimaraner cross, Skye, died from a suspected algae poisoning.