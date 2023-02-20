Reserve among issues discussed by Dannevirke Community Board

Erana Peeti-Webber and Ron Wallace, pictured when the time capsule from 1997 was first dug up. Photo / Leanne Warr

A reserve is in serious need of cleaning up, a Dannevirke resident told the Dannevirke Community Board.

The board met for the first time this year and discussed a number of issues.

There were also speakers at a public forum, including Mike Harold of the Phil Lamason Heritage Trust, talking about the plans to create a memorial for the late World War II bomber pilot.

Dennis Wakely spoke on the condition of the Mangatoro Reserve at Ngapaeruru Road.

Pictured in 2009, this wooden plank led to the Mangatoro Reserve but isn't in a great state now. Photo / NZME

Having grown up in the area, he said he knew the reserve “like the back of my hand”.

He said he had taken a walk down there with grandchildren about 18 months ago and noticed the steps were precarious and broken boards along the boardwalk, among other issues.

Two weeks ago, he took another look and found the same problem where boards had rotted.

“There’s no guard rail, no wire, nothing.”

The track was supposed to lead to a totara tree considered a local icon.

Wakely said he was “pretty peeved off about this”.

He said he was ashamed, knowing what it was like, and what it could be like.

Board member Ernie Christison said he had gone to the Tamaki Reserve two weeks ago, and found it was in exactly the same condition.

“I feel your pain,” he said.

Wakely said he was willing to take members of the board out to the reserve to show them the state of it.

However, the issue of whether the Tararua District Council was responsible for the maintenance of the track depended on whether it was owned by the Department of Conservation or the council.

The board also discussed the time capsule which was recovered as part of Dannevirke’s 150th-anniversary celebrations last year.

The plan was for the time capsule to be reburied, along with a new time capsule with current-day items to be buried alongside it.

Tararua District Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber said she had been in contact with the library, who were happy to take the time capsule for the time being until a date was decided.

She said that date would probably be some time in April.

Board member Ron Wallace asked if the time capsule had to be buried, and whether it should just be locked away instead until the time came, just in case there was an earthquake or other event.

It was suggested that there should be some consultation with the community to decide.

Concerns were also raised about the location of the time capsule, as it was felt that if it was buried, those prepared to recover it in another 25 years might not know where it was.

Plans are moving along for a concert on Anzac Day.

Board member Ron Wallace said this year, they were hoping to get people of different talents to participate.

“[We want to] turn it into a variety show.”

He said he wanted the concert to be something that entertained the whole community.

Those interested in taking part in the concert can contact Ron on 027 460 3007.