Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Research finds birds affected by bad sleep sing fewer and less complex songs

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Auckland University's Dr Juli Gaviraghi Mussoi on why tired birds simplify their songs. Video / Herald NOW

Have you ever started your day after a bad night’s sleep and not felt like making much conversation? You’re not alone, as a recent study has found birds can also suffer when their sleep is disturbed.

Speaking to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge, the lead researcher of the University of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save