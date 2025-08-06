Auckland University's Dr Juli Gaviraghi Mussoi on why tired birds simplify their songs. Video / Herald NOW

Have you ever started your day after a bad night’s sleep and not felt like making much conversation? You’re not alone, as a recent study has found birds can also suffer when their sleep is disturbed.

Speaking to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge, the lead researcher of the University of Auckland study, Dr Juli Gaviraghi Mussoi, said birds in the study sang fewer and simpler songs than usual after a night of poor sleep.

The research, which focused on common mynas, also found that the birds spent more time resting during the day.

Birds used songs to find mates and new territory, as well as to communicate about food or danger around, said Mussoi.

The study said a poor-quality song could threaten the survival and reproduction of many bird species.