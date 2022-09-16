Finally, the cat in the tree is down and looking very healthy. Video / Bevan Conley

Rio the cat is safely on ground level after 17 days stuck in a 9m-tall poisonous palm tree in Whanganui.

Charm Animal Rescue owner Trieste Neilson said the cat was happy and well.

"She's in really good condition considering she's been up there for over two weeks."

Neilson did not believe the cat was feral because she was crying out in the cage during the night.

"Feral cats don't do that because they don't know how to talk to humans."

The group used a cherry picker on Friday morning to retrieve a cage which had been used to trap the cat and bring it down from the tree.

ARAN Animal Rescue NZ volunteer Jodi Hawira said the cat was friendly and rubbing against the cage.

"So it's obviously been around humans," Hawira said.

A visit to the vet confirmed she was in good health and Rio the cat is now waiting to be picked up by her owners.

Aroha Williams (left), Trieste Neilson and Jodi Hawira said it had been a group effort. Photo / Bevan Conley

Neilson said it had been a long process and a team effort.

"Then the battery of the first cherry picker we hired went flat.

"Then on Thursday afternoon the cat went into the trap but it was faulty and didn't shut, so she ate the food and walked back out again."

Neighbour Aroha Williams said on Thursday night she cooked a seafood boil for dinner.

"So [my partner] got some crab legs and some prawns from the boil and put it in the trap," Williams said.

Rio the cat is now safely down the tree, healthy and back with her owners. Photo / Bevan Conley

Later that night, Hawira said she heard meowing in the tree.

"And as I walked up the drive around 8pm, I shone the torch and sure enough, the cat was in the cage."

She said the group were feeling relieved.

"All the effort has finally paid off."

Hawira said the drone deployed on Thursday by Quinn Pedley helped them decide where to place the trap.



She said the drone allowed rescuers to see where to put the cage based on where the cat rested.

Edward Kumar had been operating the cherry picker, and said the last three days had been all about planning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Neighbour Edward Kumar had been operating the cherry picker from Hire It Limited over the past three days, which was hired to the group for free to help rescue the cat.

Kumar said the past few days had been all about planning.

"The cage was our last option, but maybe we should have gone with it first I suppose.

"It's all trial and error and we've never done this before."

He said hopefully there wasn't a next time, but if there was they knew what to do.

"It can be done," Kumar said.

The day before while attempting to get the cat out of the tree, a palm frond went through his shoe and into his foot.

"My foot's all good, I hacked at it and got out the little fibres."

Whanganui Fire and Emergency group manager Aaron Summerhays said their crews were unsuccessful due to the tree's height, and the nature of the tree having fronds as opposed to branches.

"As an emergency organisation, our resources are frequently required elsewhere, so it is normal that our crews haven't remained at the scene," Summerhays said.

"Fire and Emergency has been liaising with the SPCA and have maintained regular contact with residents in the street throughout this process."

Hawira thanked everyone who was involved, including donations from Whare Whanau, Kerri Thomas and Spinning Planet.