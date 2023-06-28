Rescue attempt off Napier coast in rough seas, surf lifesaver involved

A rescue helicopter has arrived at the scene of a water rescue off the Napier coast.
A spokesperson for police said they were on the scene at 2.30pm.
A reporter at the scene said there appeared to be three people in the water, about 100 metres north of the Marine Parade viewing platform.
At least one appeared to be a surf lifesaver, trying to keep a person afloat, he said. Waves in the normally challenging swimming area are higher than normal, he said.
The Viewing Platform is currently closed with a sign on it saying it was because of rough seas.
