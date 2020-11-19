Reports of man trapped under machinery in Otago

Emergency services arrived at a property in Moa Flat, West Otago. Photo / File

Emergency services are arriving at a property in Moa Flat, West Otago, after reports of man trapped under machinery.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman confirmed the man was trapped and said a crew from Heriot was on the scene with a crew from Tapanui and another from Millers Flat with cutting equipment still en route to the Moa Flat Rd property.

Fenz were notified by St John to the incident which happened shortly before 2.30pm when the machinery the man was working on rolled.

A helicopter had also been deployed, she said.

More to come.