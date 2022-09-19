Emergency services are on the scene of a large slip that is blocking a state highway in Urenui. Photo / File

A six-metre wide, 20-metre-deep slip is blocking State Highway 3 in Urenui, Taranaki.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency said they started receiving reports of the slip about 10.51 this evening.

The slip is completely blocking both lanes of the highway, and it has been reported that cars are trapped beneath the slip.

One fire truck is at the scene and two more are on the way, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said police were assisting with traffic at the scene.