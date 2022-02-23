A truck driver died when he rolled into the path of an oncoming train in 2020.

A new report has slammed a lack of action by KiwiRail and a council after a fatal train crash at a crossing that had previously been flagged as a safety risk.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has today released a report into the death of Adam Bisseker, 31, who died when his vehicle rolled into the path of an oncoming train in Canterbury two years ago.

The crossing has been ranked as the fourth-worst in the country for safety.

A report 18 months before Bisseker died had recommended the crossing be closed or barrier arms installed.

But KiwiRail and the Waimakariri District Council said that was impractical.

Just after 7am on February 10, 2020, Bisseker's truck rolled slowly into the path of a train where the tracks intersect with Mulcocks Rd in Canterbury.

The train had activated the flashing lights and bells at the crossing but the driver didn't notice the horns until it was too late.

The crossing had previously been identified as dangerous.

TAIC say it's likely the driver noticed the bells and lights but an incoming call on his cellphone distracted him enough to ease his foot off the brake pedal, causing the truck to move forward as it was in drive.

The report also noted that Kiwirail lacked any kind of formal process to determine whether implementing safety recommendations was "reasonably practicable".

KiwiRail's acting CEO, David Gordon, said Kiwirail acknowledged that a Level Crossing Safety Impact Assessment found problems with the crossing but there was no practical consideration of it.

"As the TAIC report states, in that discussion closure of the crossing was identified by the council as challenging and the installation of barrier arms by KiwiRail did not proceed because of the ranking of the crossing in the Australian Level Crossings Assessment Model assessment," he said.

He said KiwiRail was acting on the recommendations in TAIC's report and was consulting with Waka Kotahi and road controlling authorities on the policy.

"As part of this process, we will be taking into consideration the wider factors of engineering judgment, incident history and local knowledge that are currently part of our assessments for ranking crossing improvements," he said.

Waimakariri District Council Roading & Transport Manager, Joanne McBride, said the council had a project to investigate Mulcocks Road as part of its long term plan.

"We need to carefully consider safety, access, alternative routes and the impact on our residents. This process will involve working with Waka Kotahi, Kiwi Rail and engaging with the community to come up with the best outcome for all," she said in a statement.

As part of the report, TAIC assessed the 1500 train crossings for which KiwiRail has data.

From that, they've made a list of 70 crossings that have intersections between train tracks and roads and ranked them in terms of their danger.

Topping the list is SH93 Bridge St in Mataura, Southland, followed by Ferry Rd between Picton and Christchurch.

Third is Norman Ave in Wairarapa and Mulcocks Rd where the truck and train collided in 2020 is fourth.