Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Report focuses on bigger role for Māori in conservation estate

17 minutes to read
In 2010, then Minister of Māori Affairs Dr Pita Sharples leads a group of dignitaries to sign the Agreement in Principle with Ngāti Whātua-o-Ōrākei at Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill for Auckland's volcanic cones. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In 2010, then Minister of Māori Affairs Dr Pita Sharples leads a group of dignitaries to sign the Agreement in Principle with Ngāti Whātua-o-Ōrākei at Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill for Auckland's volcanic cones. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

A blueprint proposing that Māori have greater control of the Conservation estate – a third of New Zealand - has alarmed some, but Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan indicates it is not likely to translate directly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.