Reporoa Community Patrol chairman Bruce Vermeulen addresses the crowd at the unveiling of its new vehicle this afternoon. Photo / Mead Norton

A small township in the Bay of Plenty targeted by ram raids and rural crime is ''taking a stand'' to keep thieves and criminals out of their community.

It had rallied after being ''rocked'' by a spate of crime and raised $40,000 for a new vehicle for the Reporoa Community Patrol, which was unveiled today.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay praised the fundraising effort but he knew Reporoa and many other rural areas in his electorate were feeling ''embattled'' and the police needed more resources so people could feel safe.

The Reporoa Community Patrol started about three years ago and chairman Bruce Vermeulen said frankly ''we've had a guts full and crime is on the increase''.

''We're taking a stand''.

He wanted to acknowledge patrol members who worked tirelessly over the past 18 months to raise the money and members of the community who donated.

''The community has always been supportive of something they feel is worthwhile. It's been fantastic.''

Reporoa Community Patrol chairman Bruce Vermeulen. Photo / Mead Norton

The business owner and ambulance officer said the most recent ram raid was at the Farm Source Store a few weeks ago and there had been vandalism and on-farm thefts.

Trailers, motorbikes and tools had been stolen from properties and ''the whole invasion thing'' was upsetting.

The dairy and pub were also ram raided, according to Vermeulen.

''Because we're a farming community and don't necessarily live right next door to our neighbours we still feel their pain when people get robbed or vandalised or whatever.''

It was not uncommon for the patrol to cover 1400km a month, night and day.

Reporoa Community Patrol secretary and training officer Keren Leslie said it was a small but passionate team of farmers, engineers, horticulturists and business owners.

''We volunteer our energy and time to patrol our area, to be the 'eyes and ears' for the police. We have had a period of ram raids in our local area lately, which has rocked our community, and we hope that our new patrol car helps in the fight against crime.''

''We are there to fill the gaps, keep visible, to hopefully help prevent burglary, domestic violence, drink driving or even assisting at crash sites with traffic control.''

Federated Farmers Rotorua/Taupo provincial president Colin Guyton. Photo / File

Federated Farmers Rotorua/Taupo provincial president Colin Guyton said he had been a victim of thieves on several occasions.

''From my experience, one of the most sought-after commodities is fuel. I've had quite a lot of fuel stolen over the years and as a result of that while they are in there they take whatever else they can find.''

His farm was in the Reporoa catchment and was at least a 30-minute drive away from any police assistance.

''In reality, our best line of attack is prevention.''

He had put an alarm on his fuel tank, which had deterred thieves.

Guyton said the Reporoa Community Patrol should be congratulated for its work and dedication.

''What these guys are doing is probably going to push crime out of our area. Unfortunately, some other place is going to cop it but this is what our community has decided to do to try and help itself.

''It's brilliant.''

Guyton said it was extremely important people reported crimes to the police no matter how trivial.

''Quite often the reporting of a suspicious vehicle or minor crime leads to the solving of a major one.''

Fonterra Bay of Plenty regional head Lisa Payne said community crime was always disappointing and the recent burglaries at its Farm Source Reporoa Store were no exception.

''Fonterra and the Farm Source Team are really grateful for the extra support the Reporoa Community Patrol has provided following the break-ins. We have also donated to the Patrol, through our community programme - Hapori, and are really proud to support their efforts.''

MP Todd McClay said the police were doing the very best job they could but, in his view, they were understaffed and under-resourced.

''We hear a lot of crime in and around farms and you've only got to read social media to see how bad it's getting for some of them. I've had many constituents reach out to me who are quite distraught.''

''I really feel for people who live in rural areas, they pay their tax and they pay their rates... they should feel safe in their home and community.''

The police and Minister for Police Chris Hipkins have been approached for comment.

Reporoa Community Patrol

* It currently has 8 active trained patrollers.

* The patrol area is Reporoa, Waikite, Rerewhaakaitu and Ngakuru.

* Last year the patrol averaged 60 hours a month despite the pandemic.

* The patrol is looking for like minded people who would like to volunteer as patrollers.