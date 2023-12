Know Your Stuff says to get your drugs checked as dodgy LSD is being sold, A post mortem will be carried out today for an unexplained death in Browns Bay and are younger people setting themselves up for failure with KiwiSaver? Video / NZHerald

A three-vehicle collision on Remutaka Hill, Upper Hutt, closed SH2 this morning.

Police were notified at 9.44am and emergency services are in attendance.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggested at least three people have minor-moderate injuries.

UPDATE 10:40AM

The road is now CLOSED between Kaitoke and Featherston, due to a crash. Northbound road users detour via SH1 to Ohau, turn right onto SH57 then right onto Pahiatua Aokautere Road and right back onto SH2, reverse if travelling southbound. ^AP https://t.co/c5xKJoaRJR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 26, 2023

The southbound lane on the Featherston side of the hill was now closed.

The road was blocked in both directions near Aongatete and motorists have been told to expect delays.