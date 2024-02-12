Auckland Transport comes under fire over train cancellations, the fourth option that could be added to 111 calls and rodent issues continue to plague Woolworths supermarkets in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Residents in the central Auckland suburbs of Remuera and Meadowbank are without running water after three faults in 24 hours.

Around 200 properties have not had water since yesterday while others in the eastern part of the suburb have low water pressure.

Auckland deputy mayor Desley Simpson said a large pipe buried beneath the ground had burst overnight - the third serious failure in a day.

She said initially the first burst water pipe that cut water happened at the corner of Koraha St and Remuera Rd and was repaired yesterday.

“My understanding is there was a person on the road with medical issues, so they worked hard to fix that.

“A second break was escalated at 4.28pm yesterday, at this time the water was still partially on. The water was turned off soon after and the initial fault was repaired by about 10pm.”

However, a third and more serious fault was discovered overnight.

“The third problem is a linear problem that is four pipe lengths. It is a large pipe, 225m in diameter, and it is under a lot of concrete,” Simpson said.

“There are three teams on site for the large pipe. They have one team looking at getting through to the pipe, another team looking at a valve orbit, and a third team looking at whether they need other methods of supply because the repair won’t be a fast one - for example, an overland pipe.”

Simpson estimated there are currently 201 customers without water and customers in the eastern part of the Hobson Zone will have low pressures.

“It’s a pretty bad mix of issues in a small space. Watercare is aware of what is happening,” she said.

“It’s another example of a failure on the system and it’s becoming completely unacceptable to get broken pipes in the network affecting water to Auckland residents.”