Pauline Hanna and Philip Polkinghorne at an event in December 2018. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

A Remuera eye surgeon accused of murdering his wife has hired a controversial Australian lawyer as an adviser as he prepares to fight the charge against him.

The Herald understands Philip Polkinghorne has employed the services of Sydney-based Zali Burrows while he is on bail for the murder of his wife, Pauline Hanna, who was found dead at their Remuera home on Easter Monday, 2021.

Polkinghorne was originally represented by David Jones KC, then Rachael Reed KC. His current lawyer is Ron Mansfield KC.

Bizarrely, Burrows, who is bankrupt and has represented controversial clients including murderer Bassam Hamzy and terrorist Hamdi Alqudsi, was at one time the lawyer for Polkinghorne’s mistress, Madison Ashton, also known as Christine McQueen.

When approached by the Herald for comment, Burrows said the phoneline was “bad” and hung up. Burrows doesn’t hold a current NZ practising certificate.

Sydney lawyer Zali Burrows Photo / NEWS LTD

The Herald has previously reported Ashton, a Melbourne escort, was “helping” police with their investigation into the unexplained death of Hanna, an executive project director at Counties Manukau District health board.

The high-class escort claimed she and Polkinghorne had been “boyfriend and girlfriend for more than three years”.

As part of their investigation, police raided a South Island luxury lodge where Ashton and Polkinghorne were staying in May - a month after Hanna’s death.

The Herald Sun also reported that police searched a luxury $1725-a-night suite in a “remote” Mt Cook lakeside lodge where Ashton and Polkinghorne were staying.

Escort Madison Ashton and Auckland eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne. Photo / Supplied

Ashton claimed she met Polkinghorne in 2011 when he and Hanna booked a “sex romp” with her during a trip to Sydney.

She claimed the couple ”used her services a number of times” when they visited the city.

In October 2021, Ashton outlined more allegations of her encounters and messages with Polkinghorne - claiming he had wanted to leave the marriage and start a relationship with her.

The retired eye surgeon allegedly made the comments in an email to Ashton two and a half years before his wife died.

Escort Madison Ashton and Auckland eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne.

In another email allegedly written by Polkinghorne in October 2018 and published by Ashton on social media, he purportedly declared he would end up a multi-millionaire with cash and assets worth $6 million to $7m if he and Hanna ended their 30-year marriage.

“She will include her inheritance in the mix if we live together for the next few months ... that way she has time to plan her future and yes, she wants to stay married to me,” the email released by Ashton said.

“If it doesn’t work out, we will depart amicably, sell the house, and split the assets roughly 65:35 in my favour. That way I would end up with about 6-7 million. I said I would discuss this with you when I am in Sydney before agreeing to anything,” says the email.

Police have interviewed many witnesses in relation to Hanna’s death including a barber and a female masseuse known to Polkinghorne. In his only interview since she died, Polkinghorne described his wife of 30 years as “remarkable” and adored by her family.

Pauline Hanna died on Easter Monday 2021. Her husband Philip Polkinghorne is facing a murder charge. Photo / Supplied

“Pauline was a beautiful lovely, lady ... I just want her to come back into my life.”

In the days leading up to Hanna’s death, Ashton says Polkinghorne sent her, who he calls “Chrissie”, video messages. In the videos, also posted to social media, he discusses Ashton’s dogs, and what they were going to do when they met up again.

Polkinghorne told Ashton he was looking forward to seeing her and didn’t care if all they did was play card games together.

“If you want to walk every day, I am happy, I am happy just meeting up again.”

Ashton also claimed on social media that in July 2021 she received an email, purportedly from a member of Polkinghorne’s family.

The family member allegedly wrote to her: “I know I only met you once, but I did feel we connected and that seems like such a long time ago. Can I ask, implore you even to re-connect with Philip? ... whatever he did to upset you, please forgive him. He adores you ... I have told him he is a prick and doesn’t deserve you, but the question really is can you love him again?”

The email said Polkinghorne “would not hurt a fly let alone injury (sic) anyone”.

Meanwhile, Polkinghorne’s house has failed to sell. The Remuera house was relisted in March with Sotheby’s. The multimillion-dollar Upland Rd property, which is now owned by Polkinghorne and his sister was originally marketed by Ray White.

121 Upland rd Remuera. The house where Pauline Hanna was found dead on April 5 2021. photo / supplied

It was taken off the market in July 2021 and then picked up again by Sotheby’s International Realty in June last year. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house was expected to be worth more than $5m. It was last sold for $1.025m in November 2002.

Polkinghorne’s trial is set down for July next year. His bail conditions allow him to live at his Remuera home and travel to his holiday home in the Coromandel. In a statement to media after appearing in court last year, Polkinghorne expressed “shock” at being charged. “I am shocked that the police have charged me. I have recorded that I am not guilty immediately.”

