It took five crews to extinguish the fire at the church in Remuera. Photo / Bevan Conley.

It took five crews to extinguish the fire at the church in Remuera. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A fire at a church in East Auckland’s Remuera is being treated as “possibly suspicious”.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) received many calls about smoke coming from St Aidan’s Anglican Church on Ascot Ave after 8pm tonight.

Five units attended and extinguished the fire on the bottom level shortly after 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for Fenz said a fire investigator was at the church and it was “possibly suspicious”.