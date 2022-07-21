Pressure at the pump is easing for Aucklanders as average petrol prices drop below $3/l. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Petrol prices have plunged across the country with prices some of the lowest seen since April.

On Thursday, price tracking site Gaspy showed New Zealand's average fuel price for a litre of unleaded 91 petrol was $2.84 and Diesel, $2.72.

In Auckland, the lowest price for unleaded 91 petrol was seen at Gull Speedlane in Wiri costing $2.67 a litre. One of the highest was at GAS Kaurilands, at $3.31 a litre.

Automobile Associations principal policy advisor Terry Collins described the drop in fuel price as "a relief to many commuters" and the "best they have been in a while".

Collins said it was the third time the prices had dropped down to the level seen today.

"Fuel prices are reflecting a 22 per cent decrease for landed cost of oil and refinery in the last two weeks.

"But there is still a big difference of 60c between the most expensive and cheapest fuel in Auckland.

"It is hard to predict how long the decrease would last," Collins said.

In March, the Government had to scrap fuel taxes for three months to help people cope with the rising cost of living.

Last Sunday, Minister of Finance Grant Roberston announced it was to be extended till January 2023.

The cuts in place since March took 25 cents a litre off the cost of petrol along with an equivalent reduction to road user charges (RUCs).

Fuel at the time was well over $3 a litre in most parts of the country.

Gull NZ retail operations manager Mike Turner said even with the cheapest fuel prices they were not seeing any queues forming yet, however "they generally build across the afternoon to late evening".

"Gull is committed to providing a quality fuel product at an awesome price to our customers across the country.

"The pump is running a discount day where motorists can score a 12 cent per litre discount across all grades until mid-day tomorrow."