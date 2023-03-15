Relay For Life participants run up a tally

The Relay for Life at Whanganui's Cooks Gardens. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Relay For Life has raised at least $63,000, with last-minute donations still trickling in.

Whanganui-Rangitīkei-Waimarino Cancer Society chairman Graeme Baker said the event overall was a “smooth success”.

“With only few bumps in the road. Everyone, team or individual, was there to enjoy themselves,” Baker said.

“There’s still a bit of counting to do from other sponsors and last-minute donations, but so far, we’re over halfway towards our goal.”

One team in particular, the 11-strong team Whānau 23, raised over $5000 collectively.

Its leader Evan Thomason managed to raise just over $3000 individually, and has topped the leaderboards yet again.

Graeme Baker at Cancer Society with all the donations for Relay for Life. Photo / Bevan Conley

Baker said future events for the year include August’s Daffodil Day and other small events like a Fashion Gala.

“Events to look out for are the Daffodil Day coming up, and smaller events dotted throughout the year,” Baker said.

Cancer Society is generally funded by public donations with no direct Government funding, so the team in Whanganui is also generally reliant on public donations.

It costs about $450,000 a year to keep operations running.

Whanganui-Rangitīkei-Waimarino Cancer Society provide a vast range of services, from transport for affected cancer families attending regular treatment and connecting with others in similar situations to counselling and support groups.

“While the ultimate goal is to keep affected families safe, well and supported, we think about the operations as well, with many of our support team voluntarily providing their time and care for loved ones and their families.”

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.