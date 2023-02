Concertgoers enjoying the music at the Outfield Festival stage on Saturday.

There was a relaxed vibe at the Outfield Music, Food & Arts Festival held Te Awanga Downs near Hastings, yesterday. Families enjoyed the festival headline soulful Australian rock band Coterie alongside Kiwi DJ and producer P-Money and may more artists. Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was there.

Hawke's Bay musician Arahi.

Wellingtonians Max Carden, 2-year-old Tiare Rose Carden and Yaairere Thomas.

Families enjoyed the music at the Outfield Festival on Saturday.

Wet Denim lead singer Nick Goodwin belts out a song.