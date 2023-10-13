Pan Pac's Reece O'Leary amid silt deposits hydroseeded near the Esk River. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is working on rates relief to allow landowners to hydroseed areas of exposed silt.

Recent rain has settled much silt debris across Hawke’s Bay but, with a hot, dry summer forecast, dust from those areas is expected to become an issue.

The Esk Valley could prove particularly problematic, with Eskdale School already introducing measures to mitigate the impact of silt dust on students.

Any hydroseeding that is undertaken will need to be done by individuals and companies, with the council preferring a more hands-off approach at this point.

Katrina Brunton, the council’s group manager, policy and regulation, said it had “no immediate resources or plans” to seed silt.

“However, we are working with researchers to understand soil quality, soil sampling and soil testing to be better able to offer advice on things such as seeding in the future.

“In addition, the Silt Taskforce has been working with landowners to identify hotspots that could cause dust nuisance and is co-ordinating reduced rates for landowners to access hydroseeding companies. This has been done in Esk, Waiohiki, Omahu and Puketapu to date.”

One company that has been proactive is Pan Pac Forest Products, which recently hydroseeded its site at Waiohiki.

It had 600 millimetres of silt on its premises and surrounds, including its water intake from the Esk River.

More than 1000 truckloads of silt were removed, with what was left levelled and seeded.

“Any kind of exposed bits of dirt or silt around the site, we needed to get that locked in,’’ Pan Pac environmental manager Reece O’Leary said.

“We also had a huge amount of silt out there by the river’s edge and, to be socially responsible, we wanted to make sure we locked that up with some grass seed.

“All of our air-quality monitoring equipment was flooded out in Gabrielle so we’ve invested in replacing all that and were quite concerned about that for our staff so we’ve looked at PPE [personal protective equipment] requirements.

“On top of that, we’re monitoring the air quality for our staff and our neighbours to make sure that anything we can control we are.’’

That includes two rounds of soil testing, to ensure it did not contaminate dump sites or the staff removing it.

Pan Pac’s onsite nurse was responsible for fitting all PPE gear appropriately.