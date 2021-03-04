Red zone areas of Hawke's Bay told to evacuate, threat to beaches

Red zone areas of Hawke's Bay, including Napier Port, are evacuating ahead of a potential threat to beaches from waves.

A Beach and Marine Threat is in place for Hawke's Bay, after large earthquakes off the coast of New Zealand and in the Pacific Ocean.

Tsunami sirens are ringing out around Napier area red zones, including Marine Pde, telling people to evacuate.

Hawke's Bay's tsunami red zone does not include Napier's CBD. Photo / HBCDEM

At about 10.20am a voice over a loud speaker on Marine Parade could be heard telling people "this is not a drill" and to move from the beach. It was followed by a siren.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller Ian Macdonald says wave activity was estimated to start in the Hawke's Bay at 10:45am. It will carry on for several hours.

"Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected. The severity of currents and surges will vary within a particular coastal area and over the period this warning is in effect. The first wave may not be the largest."



Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled.

1. Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates, or check www.civildefence.govt.nz

2. Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats)

3. Stay off beaches and shore areas

4. Do not go sightseeing

5. Share this information with family, neighbours, and friends

Evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements.

Hawke's Bay residents are being advised to stay away from beaches and waterfronts (up to 2m above sea level) on Friday after a massive 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the Kermadec Islands.

A magnitude 8.1 quake struck the Kermadec Islands at 8.28am - sparking further Civil Defence warnings.

A Napier Port spokesperson said at 10.30am they were going up Bluff Hill, as per Civil Defence advice.

Hawke's Bay's tsunami red zone does not include Napier's CBD. Full maps here: https://www.facebook.com/hbemergency/posts/4482099631816472

Westshore Primary School said they were evacuating students as a precaution.

"Our evacuation end point is Napier central school. If you haven't collected your child they must remain with us as registers have been taken and we need to keep track of children. All are safe and happy. We will return to school after the all clear."

Ahuriri resident Gillian Scott said confusion levels were high after sirens and a loudspeaker were heard from Battery Rd.

"We thought perhaps they were testing their emergency systems or warning people to stay off the beach," she said.

"I'm alone at home and recovering from a broken ankle so not mobile enough to go about asking, and feeling a bit anxious."

Hastings District Council urged the public to evacuate Red Zone beach areas in the Hastings district, while Cape Kidnappers has been closed.

The first of the quakes this morning, a 7.1 quake, hit at 2.27am about 95km out to sea from Te Araroa, on the east coast of the North Island, causing 'severe' shaking and waking thousands of Hawke's Bay residents.

It was originally reported as a 7.4m quake, then downgraded.

By 3.15am more than 60,000 people had reported feeling the Te Araroa quake via Geonet's website, as far north as Auckland and as far south as Christchurch.

A video shared with Hawke's Bay Today by Veronika showed security camera footage of the shake.

"I recently moved down from Auckland. Never felt anything like that before. I think I'll move back!," she said.

"I'm in Hawke's Bay Hospital and I'm sure that woke the whole maternity ward,'' commented Eva Winitana on Hawke's Bay Today's Facebook page.

Hawke's Bay locals living near the coast heeded a national Civil Defence advisory to head for high ground soon after the earthquake, and many did just that, driving to Dolbel Reserve in Taradale and the Bluff Hill Lookout.

Napier City Council also gave similar advice on its Facebook page saying:

"LONG OR STRONG, GET GONE: People near the coast who felt a LONG OR STRONG earthquake that made it hard to stand up, or lasted longer than a minute, should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible.

"This evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements. Stay 2 metres away from others if you can and it is safe to do so."

About 4.15am, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence advised there was "no land threat to Hawke's Bay".

"You may return home if you have evacuated," it said on Facebook.

They advised people to stay away from the foreshore and out of the water because a marine threat was still in place, with strong and potentially unusual currents likely.

At 5.15am, there had been 15 smaller earthquakes since the 2.27am jolt, ranging from magnitude 5.4 to 4.4, also centred near the East Cape.

Janice in Napier told ZB "I'm still shaking. I was lying in bed ... and the next minute, the quake comes in and it lasted for ages. The biggest one I've felt. This was one jolt and it kept going. I eventually got up and sat under the doorway, oh my God."

We have issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND. There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An EMA will be issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

"She was a beauty, it really shook. I'm quite frightened, I've got no idea if there's going to be a tsunami, it was massive," Rex from Gisborne told Newstalk ZB's Bruce Russell, adding he had not heard any warning alarms after the shake.

"It's the biggest I've felt in a long, long time and I'm 80."

A Napier Port spokesperson said container operations stopped at 3am but resumed as normal at 7am.

The earthquake caused moderate disruptions to rail services.

KiwiRail chief operating officer Todd Moyle said safety was "paramount" and it was standard practice for the network in the impacted area to be closed following significant seismic events, for inspections to be undertaken for track damage.

"Shortly after this morning's earthquake, we shut our network from Napier to Wairoa, from Tauranga to Kawerau, and from Kawerau to Murupara, pending inspections by track staff," he said.

He said two log services were halted but had both resumed their services and no other freight services were impacted.

The line between Napier and Wairoa will be inspected later today as the next train isn't scheduled to run on that line until Saturday [tomorrow], he said.