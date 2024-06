Rescue teams head to the East Coast, Lauren Dickason’s family criticise the NZ Government and trust in police falls. Video / NZ Herald

A two-car crash has blocked a key road in Auckland’s Red Beach this evening and one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash on Red Beach Rd was reported to emergency services about 4pm, a police spokesman said.

Diversions were put in place at Bay St and Whangaparāoa Rd.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.