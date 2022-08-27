Two people are in a serious condition following a crash on Whangaparaoa Rd at Red Beach last night. Photo / Google

Two people have been seriously injured in a two-car crash at Auckland's Red Beach.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Whangaparaoa Rd at about 7.30pm last night .

A police spokesperson said the two people were transported to hospital after receiving serious injuries in the collision.

Whangaparaoa Rd was partially blocked while emergency services respond and the vehicles are towed, police said.

Witnesses on a local community Facebook group were commenting tonight on the sound of the crash and the state of the cars on what was meant to be a 60km/h road.

"One of the cars was absolutely totalled," one resident said.

Another said they had heard one car "absolutely flying" and a "loud bang as they came to a sudden stop".