Taupō's recycling contractors will not accept items that don't comply with new rules.

As new national recycling rules come into force, Taupō District Council is asking residents to think twice while sorting their rubbish.

The new system means every authority across the country collects the same items for recycling.

The most significant change for the Taupō District is the size limit on items that can be recycled. Objects smaller than 5cm by 5cm and containers larger than four litres in capacity are no longer collected.

This means bottle caps and lids, even if they are attached to a recyclable product, cannot be accepted.

The Government has standardised the national rules in a bid to improve the quality and consistency of items collected for recycling.

However, doing so required people to understand and get on board with the rules, Enviro NZ branch manager Scott Brown said.

If incorrect items find their way into recycling streams, including ones that aren’t recyclable or are dirty, it can contaminate a whole batch and mean it is all diverted to landfill.

“‘Wish cycling’ – putting something like clothing in the recycling bin and hoping it will be recycled – is a common cause of contamination.

“It’s important we work with the public to improve everyone’s confidence around recycling.”

Taupō District Council already followed most of the new guidelines, including not accepting aerosol cans or paperboard products like those commonly used for liquids such as fruit juice, soups and milk substitutes.

Items that can be recycled include clean cardboard plus pizza boxes, tins, cans and glass jars.

Plastic types 1, 2 and 5 are also accepted. The type of plastic a product is made from can usually be found stamped on the product.

Taupō District Council waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson said preparing recycling correctly was also important, including flattening cardboard and separating glass into its own container.

“We’ve made such great progress with our recycling efforts in the last few years and we really appreciate the way the community has gotten behind it.

“Now, all we’re asking is that you familiarise yourself with these small tweaks to the rules and be patient as everyone gets used to it.”

The council’s contractors can only collect recyclables that follow the nationwide rules. They are sorting through each bin and leaving behind any non-acceptable items.

The rules for kerbside recycling also apply at the district’s refuse transfer stations.

Collective efforts by everyone make a real difference, Hanson said.

“You can help reduce your waste by buying fewer products that come in plastic containers and reusing the ones you have.

“Our recycling and waste minimisation efforts played a big part in Taupō's Supreme Award win and Tūrangi’s finalist spot at the 2023 Beautiful Awards, so let’s keep working together on this and go for back-to-back wins.”

For more information on recycling in the Taupō District, go to www.taupo.govt.nz/recycling.

Top tips for recycling in the Taupō District

Separate your recycling into three separate product streams:

Plastics 1, 2 and 5, tins and aluminium.

Glass bottles and jars.

Paper and cardboard.

Get them ready for pickup:

Items must be clean.

No lids of any type. Push lids in on tin cans.

Glass must be separate and in a TDC recycling bin or black bin. No broken glass.

If you only have one TDC recycling bin, put your glass in it and the rest in a cardboard box/other bin.

No items larger than 4 litres and none under 5cm x 5cm.

Flatten cardboard, nothing bigger than a banana box.

Non-compliant items will be rejected.





